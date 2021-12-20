Old Trafford transfer news: Man United 'definitely' want £400k p/w CL-winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Manchester United "definitely" want to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea as his contract runs down at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international's deal is currently set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he will be available on a free transfer once the season is over.

And O'Rourke expects United to try to sign him, along with a number of "top clubs" in Europe.

Rudiger remains a key part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team and is continuing to play football for the Blues.

This season, he has made 23 appearances in all competitions and Chelsea are continuing to try to tie him down to a new contract.

The London Evening Standard reported in November that the club were attempting to convince Rudiger that Stamford Bridge is where he belongs.

However, it has since been claimed that Rudiger could earn £400,000-per-week if he does decide to leave Chelsea, as a number of clubs are ready to snap him up on a free transfer.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have both been linked with swoops for the German, who has won the Champions League with Chelsea, but O'Rourke believes that United would also be in the race to secure his signature.

They are at something of a disadvantage, though, given that the centre-back can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January should he so choose.

That may not prevent United trying to join the bidding, however.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think he’d definitely be on United’s list, like all the top clubs across Europe.”

Would Rudiger improve United?

In a word, yes.

United do have two very strong starting centre-backs in Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire but the depth beyond that is relatively weak, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly both having had multiple opportunities to prove their worth.

Rudiger remains a starter for one of the strongest teams in the league and he is an elite-level centre-half playing at the top level of the game.

Per fbref, he is an exceptional ball-playing defender. The stats show that he is in the top 10 per cent of defenders across Europe's top five leagues when it comes to shots at goal, shot-creating actions, and passes attempted.

He is also in the top 20 per cent for progressive passes, progressive carries, and touches in the attacking penalty area.

He is not a player who is world-class at defending - the number of interceptions, blocks and clearances he makes place him in the bottom 20 per cent against European defenders - but if United have the ball, he can be a remarkable asset.

Under the management of Ralf Rangnick, he would be excellent.

