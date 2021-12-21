Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane was at the centre of controversy during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Liverpool last Sunday.

The England captain opened the scoring in the game, but was then lucky to escape a red card shortly after firing the ball past Alisson Becker.

Kane's reckless lunge on Andrew Robertson was initially viewed as a yellow card offence by referee Paul Tierney, however, television replays suggested that the punishment was not severe enough.

The Spurs man's studs were showing and the only reason Robertson avoided a potentially serious injury was by virtue of the fact that his leg wasn't planted when contact was made.

But VAR deemed that the incident wasn't worthy of a red card, much to the bemusement of football lovers across the world.

Video: Kane's dangerous tackle on Robertson

In his post-match interview, which you can watch in full HERE, Kane even boldly claimed that he got the ball.

That's a bit of a stretch and if the 27-year-old had been shown a replay of the tackle, he would almost certainly have changed his mind somewhat.

Although, this is Kane we're talking about.

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool Match Review | Football Terrace

Why do we say that? Well, back in 2019, the Spurs man was accused of diving late on in a 2-2 draw away at Arsenal and was then shown a clip of the incident in his post-match interview with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves.

And after watching himself tumble to the ground after minimal contact in slow-motion, Kane continued to defend his actions.

Take a look at footage of the rather awkward interview here...

Video: Kane forced to re-watch footage of his dive vs Arsenal

"I'll have to watch it back..." Kane begun, before suddenly realising that Shreeves and the Sky Sports crew were going to show him the incident in question.

After watching the replay, he said: “I think he makes a tired tackle. I think if I’m on the halfway I get it but when you’re in the box, it’s 50/50.

"The referee probably thinks I'm looking for it but all I'm trying to do is shield the ball.

"It is what it is. It could be given, in some games it won't like today. So you get on and move on."

Okay, we really need to start a petition to make it law to always show footballers replays of controversial incidents they were part of in post-match interviews.

It's just pure TV gold and to be fair to Kane, he actually handled it all pretty well.

