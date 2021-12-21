Transfer Insider drops intriguing Leeds United claim involving Jeremie Boga and Aaron Ramsey

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke does not believe that Leeds United are likely to be able to sign either Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo or Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the January transfer window.

The club were linked with a swoop for Boga in the summer and have since been linked with a potential move to try to take Ramsey away from Juve.

What's the latest with Leeds?

They are struggling.

Under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, the club rose into the Premier League and enjoyed an excellent campaign in their first season, ultimately finishing ninth in the table.

This term, though, they are in very real danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap.

Leeds have not won any of their last four games and have been thumped twice in succession, first losing 7-0 to Manchester City and then being beaten 4-1 by Arsenal.

They are currently 16th, five points above Burnley in 18th and, while injuries can be pointed to as a main reason for their poor form, it is certainly alarming for Leeds supporters.

Indeed, the club are currently without the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, and Liam Cooper, who would all ordinarily be starting for the club.

Due to their absence, their poor form may take some time to turn around, with Liverpool looming on Boxing Day.

In the January transfer window, Leeds may look to strengthen in order to try to climb out of trouble but O'Rourke believes that Ramsey and Boga, who have 78 caps between them for Wales and the Ivory Coast, will ultimately be too expensive.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think they’d be out of reach unless the clubs that they’re maybe leaving would help facilitate these deals.”

Why can't Leeds sign them?

Boga was at the centre of a transfer tug of war in the summer, with Atalanta seeing a £15.5m bid rejected for him.

That signals Sassuolo's intent to keep him, and he is also contracted to the club until 2023.

There clearly isn't a need for the club to sell him, especially in the winter when a replacement would be so hard to find.

Ramsey feels more like a case of the sums not adding up.

He is reported to earn £400,000-per-week at Juventus and that kind of wage just won't work at Elland Road.

Per Spotrac, Leeds' highest earner is Raphinha, on £63,500-per-week. Ramsey is earning more than six times that.

It doesn't make any sense, and it is logical that Leeds are likely to look at other targets.

