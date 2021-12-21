Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsdale has been a revelation at Arsenal so far this season.

The Gunners spent close to £30 million to bring the goalkeeper to north London from Sheffield United in the summer and the transfer was initially met with scepticism.

Ramsdale hadn't exactly thrived in the Premier League prior to 2021/22 with both the Blades and Bournemouth.

But ever since he first ousted Bernd Leno from Arsenal's starting XI for the team's home match versus Norwich City, the charismatic 23-year-old has performed to a ridiculously high standard.

In his 16 appearances across all competition for Mikel Arteta's side, Ramsdale has kept nine clean sheets and conceded just 14 goals - with four of them coming in one match against Liverpool at Anfield.

That impressive record means that the new fan favourite at Arsenal possesses the second-best clean sheet percentage record in Europe this season.

Over on Transfermarkt, Ramsdale currently ranks ahead of Edouard Mendy, Alisson Becker, Ederson, Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois.

And you can check out all of their numbers and the rest of the top 20 in our list below.

Let's begin...

The 20 goalkeepers with the best clean sheet percentage records in Europe so far this season

20. Bernd Leno, Arsenal | 2 clean sheets in 5 games | 40.0%

19. Rui Patricio, AS Roma | 10 clean sheets in 25 games | 40.0%

18. Steve Mandanda, Marseille | 2 clean sheets in 5 games | 40.0%

17. Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich | 10 clean sheets in 25 games | 40.0%

16. Geronimo Rulli, Villarreal | 9 clean sheets in 22 games | 40.9%

15. Samir Handanovic, Inter Milan | 10 clean sheets in 24 games | 41.7%

14. Alfred Gomis, Rennes | 10 clean sheets in 23 games | 43.5%

13. Thomas Strakosha, Lazio | 4 clean sheets in 9 games | 44.4%

12. Wojciech Szczesny, Juventus | 9 clean sheets in 20 games | 45.0%

11. Ederson, Manchester City | 10 clean sheets in 22 games | 45.5%

10. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid | 11 clean sheets in 24 games | 45.8%

9. Bono, Sevilla | 10 clean sheets in 21 games | 47.6%

8. Alisson Becker, Liverpool | 11 clean sheets in 23 games | 47.8%

7. Alex Remiro, Real Sociedad | 10 clean sheets in 20 games | 50.0%

6. Mathew Ryan, Real Sociedad | 3 clean sheets in 6 games | 50.0%

5. Edouard Mendy, Chelsea | 12 clean sheets in 23 games | 52.2%

4. David Ospina, Napoli | 9 clean sheets in 17 games | 52.9%

3. Pau Lopez, Marseille | 10 clean sheets in 18 games | 55.6%

2. Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal | 9 clean sheets in 16 games | 56.3%

1. Alphonse Areola, West Ham | 4 clean sheets in 7 games | 57.1%

Despite not being West Ham's first-choice goalkeeper, Areola has been brilliant when called upon - mainly in the Europa League.

Well played, Alphonse.

Mendy and Alisson are the other two Premier League shot-stoppers to join Areola and Ramsdale in the top 10, with Ederson currently 11th on the list.

