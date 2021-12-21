Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Will Lionel Messi’s extraordinary tally of 91 goals in a calendar year ever be repeated?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been universally praised - and deservedly so - for scoring 69 goals in 2021, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal best in 2013.

But that tally pales in comparison to Messi’s staggering record.

Brazilian duo Romario and Zico managed to score 72 goals in 2000 and 1979, respectively, while Pele registered 75 in 1958.

Gerd Muller held the record with 85 goals for 40 years before Messi eventually broke it in 2012.

Will Messi’s record last even longer? It will take something otherworldly for any footballer to take the Argentine’s crown for most goals scored in a calendar year.

If Messi still holds the record in 100 years’ time, it wouldn’t be a shock.

A wonderful four-minute showing all 91 of Messi’s goals for Barcelona and Argentina from 2012 has gone viral on social media.

Starting with his header against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey on January 5 and ending with a typically cool finish during a La Liga fixture against Real Valladolid on December 23, Messi’s record-breaking achievement is a joy to witness.

Video: Messi's 91 goals from 2012

Treat yourself by watching the video here:

Imagine being *that* good at football.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the video from social media:

Messi scored a remarkable 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona before his time at Camp Nou came to an abrupt end in the summer of 2021.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, 34, now plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain but his primary focus in 2022 will be on attempting to inspire Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986.

Enter Giveaway

Premier League's Top Four Race Heats Up (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Ultimate Lionel Messi quiz?

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News