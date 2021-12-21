West Ham transfer news: £10m beast 'more realistic' Moyes signing than Nathan Ake

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is a "more realistic" target for West Ham than Manchester City's Nathan Ake, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Both centre-backs have been linked with a move to the London Stadium next month amid West Ham's defensive crisis.

What is the latest on Phillips and Ake?

West Ham are currently without Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna due to injury, a development that has reportedly ignited interest in Phillips and Ake.

According to the Evening Standard, Phillips has been identified as a target following those injuries to Zouma and Ogbonna, with Liverpool thought to be looking for around £10m for the defender.

Elsewhere, 90min have claimed that the east London club are likely to pursue a loan deal for Ake in their bid to solve their defensive dilemma.

Enter Giveaway

Ake was on the scoresheet in the recent 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United, but the 26-year-old has barely played in the Premier League this season. That appearance against Marcelo Bielsa's side was just his sixth of the campaign and only his fourth start.

And it has been a similar story for Phillips, who has not played at all for Liverpool in the top flight this term.

What has O'Rourke said about Phillips and Ake?

Given their lack of game time, it would not be a shock if both Phillips and Ake decided they wanted out next month.

O'Rourke, though, feels the former would be the more realistic option out of the two for the Hammers.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Nat Phillips at Liverpool has also been mentioned. He's probably a more realistic target. He's pretty much well down the pecking order at Anfield."

Who would be a better fit for West Ham?

You can certainly see the appeal when it comes to Phillips; he is a 6 ft 3, homegrown centre-half who is probably not going to cost West Ham too much money.

You can imagine him and Zouma, when fit, towering over centre-forwards to win balls in the air.

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

However, with where West Ham are trying to get to, a more experienced player like Ake who has played at the top level seems the better option. His left foot would also add balance at the back, with Zouma being right footed, making him a suitable alternative to Ogbonna. The Italian, of course, is also stronger on his left foot.

At this stage, though, you would suspect that David Moyes would take either, with the Hammers boss severely lacking options right now.

News Now - Sport News