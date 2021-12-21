Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Viddal Riley doesn't know how much YouTube boxing has left in the tank despite helping to popularise the sport with his close pal KSI.

Riley, 24, announced he has penned a multi-fight deal with BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom which will see him fight exclusively on Sky Sports.

In an exclusive interview to celebrate the new unveiling, Riley says it's hard to see how much longer showbiz boxing will be able to to survive, as celebs will inevitably demand more money and bigger fight purses.

But Riley, who will make his UK debut on the undercard of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, is backing 28-year-old pal JJ - real name Olajide Olantunji - to return to boxing and thinks he will eventually end up fighting Jake Paul.

However, just don't expect it to be anytime soon...

Riley told GIVEMESPORT: "Honestly, I can see it happening when they're both like 50 years old or something, when YouTube boxing fades away.

"I don't feel like it's a sustainable sport, if you can even call it that anyway.

"I don't know how sustainable it is, because these guys demand a heck of a lot of money, and there's not a lot of opponents who can provide the kind of paycheques that these guys are used to seeing.

"So I think it will die down for a bit and it might be rekindled with the announcement of that fight in due time."

KSI, 28, is an English YouTube personality, rapper, comedian and actor and is one of the country's richest social media stars, with an estimated net worth of £16 million.

Following a draw with Logan Paul, he beat his YouTube rival via split decision in November 2019 but has not fought since.

Logan's brother Jake, meanwhile, now has three victories in his professional career - with all but one of his wins ending by way of KO - to bring his record to 4-0 after sensationally knocking out Tyron Woodley.

And while he doesn't exactly need the money, Riley reckons KSI could be tempted to put the boxing gloves back on again - but only when he wants to.

"Personally, I think he will fight again," he added.

"But will he fight again when everyone cares as much as they do now? That's the million-dollar question you know.

"We see it in traditional boxing with Mayweather and Pacquiao and fights like that.

"They happen, we all watch them when they happen, but we all know they didn't happen when we wanted them to when both guys were at their absolute peak.

"So I think he will fight again but I can't see it happening when the buzz and the interest is as high as it is now.

"But being who he is, people will tune in, no matter who he decides to fight."

