Tottenham latest news: £45m duo in 'last chance saloon' under Antonio Conte

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Harry Winks and Dele Alli are in "last chance saloon" territory at Tottenham.

Both players started against Liverpool on Sunday but would appear to be fighting for their careers in north London following their respective difficult seasons.

What's the latest news with Winks and Alli?

It's been a strange couple of years for the duo, were previously two of the first names on the teamsheet back when Mauricio Pochettino was manager but are now finding minutes extremely hard to come by.

As mentioned above, they were both handed rare Premier League starts against the Reds, with Alli making his first since September and Winks only his third all season.

Despite their impressive performances, they both only started because the likes of Lucas Moura, Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg weren't deemed fit enough to start.

In the days leading up to the Liverpool game, The Athletic reported that Alli was going to be allowed to leave on loan in January, whilst Winks' position also looks uncertain despite making more starts under Antonio Conte than Nuno Espirito Santo in five games fewer.

Their displays in the 2-2 draw could give them both reason for optimism moving forward, though.

Alli, valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, was Spurs' third-best player, according to WhoScored, whilst Winks was their fifth, helped by the fact he assisted Heung Min Son's equaliser.

Bridge said that the pair are running out of chances at Tottenham and Conte's arrival marks their final opportunity to prove their worth.

What did Bridge say about Winks and Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The likes of Harry Winks and Dele Alli have been given a last chance saloon."

What does the future hold for Winks and Alli?

Despite Alli showing signs of his old self against Liverpool, unless something dramatic changes in the coming weeks, there's surely a great chance that he still gets his loan move in January.

When everyone is fit, Alli is still down the pecking order, epitomised by the fact he made just one substitute outing in Conte's first four league games.

As for Winks, being just one of four central midfielders, he's probably more likely to stick around in January unless Conte is able to bring in another couple in his position. Furthermore, when he has played under the Italian in the Premier League, he's more than justified his inclusion with solid showings against Leeds (6.77) and Liverpool (7.09).

