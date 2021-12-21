Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Who is ready to enjoy a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reunion?!

Just over a month after TikToker Gmbnoah told his 2,900 plus followers to ‘save the date’, the date has finally arrived.

So be sure to message your gaming buddy, dust off your version of the game and get ready to take a trip down memory lane.

At the end of November, Gmbnoah ordered fans of video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to get playing the game on December 21, aka tonight, with servers expected to be full, chats to be back active again and gamers being able to find sessions rapidly, as things once were.

The game, which was initially released back in 2009 on November 10, still brings back countless memories to people who have now moved on from the gaming scene, as well as those who are finally allowed to play the game, by law that is.

Many still rank Modern Warfare 2 as number one when compared to other Call of Duty editions and games sharing the same genre. However, as with every game, gamers often like to quickly move on to the next trend and play the game everyone else is playing.

As well as that, of course, newer editions of Call of Duty have been released since, meaning gamers move on and leave old ones behind, no matter how good they once were.

It’s interesting to see whether the reunion will work out how Gmbnoah wants it to, but one thing for sure is YouTube star FaZe Rug will be joining tonight’s session.

Along with thousands of excited fans, the 25-year-old made up one of the 8,387 comments on Gmbnoah’s TikTok video, writing: “I’m doing this.”

Tonight we'll find out if he's true to his word!

With FaZe Rug having such a large influence on gamers, tonight’s reunion is sure to be a hit.

Depending on how well the reunion goes, it may be the first of many across a number of video games, with other TikTokers and YouTubers potentially jumping onto the craze in the future.

