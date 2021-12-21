Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans may not care to admit it but rivals Liverpool are levels above them right now.

A glance at the Premier League table will prove that.

As things stand, Liverpool are 14 points ahead of their rivals. One side is embroiled in a title race. One side is just hoping to finish fourth.

But you only need to see what happened on October 24 to see the difference between Manchester United and Liverpool right now.

Okay, it took place while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge but Liverpool absolutely dominated, running out 5-0 winners.

While the gap between the two sides may not actually as big as it was that day at Old Trafford, there’s no doubt who the better team is currently.

And Liverpool fans won’t tire of reminding Man Utd supporters just that.

In fact, it’s not just Liverpool supporters who are keen to remind everyone of that 5-0 victory. Liverpool players are also keen to reminisce.

That occurred during a brilliantly heartwarming video showing Liverpool players virtually meeting patients at the Alder Hey children hospital ahead of Christmas.

While the whole video is well worth a watch, there’s one clip in particular we want to bring to you.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are calling one young fan and ask if he’s a Liverpool fan.

“Yes,” he replies. “But my brother is Man Utd.”

Mane reacts by putting his head in his hand and saying “Oooooh wrong team.”

The Senegalese then asks “Have you seen the last game against them?”

“Yeah, 5-0,” the boy replies with a smile.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans thoroughly enjoyed Mane having a little dig at United

Check out the full video below:

