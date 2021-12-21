Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anderson Silva has emerged as the early bookmaker’s favourite to be Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent.

The YouTuber turned professional boxer shocked the fighting world once again over the weekend when he faced former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch.

This time their fight didn’t go the distance, however, as Paul knocked out the 39-year-old with a vicious haymaker in the sixth round.

With this latest win, the 24-year-old influencer remains undefeated as a pro boxer, winning all five of his bouts.

But who’s next for ‘The Problem Child’?

There are a number of different opponents Paul could face, with a revisit to his previously scheduled bout with Tommy Fury being just one of them.

Here are just a few opponents that Paul could potentially face, with their odds via BetOnline.AG attached:

• Anderson Silva: 3/1

• Tommy Fury: 7/2

• Dillon Danis: 7/1

• Nate Diaz: 7/1

• Conor McGregor: 15/2

• Jorge Masvidal: 15/2

• Deron Williams: 9/1

• Floyd Mayweather: 12/1

• KSI: 12/1

• Oscar De La Hoya: 12/1

• Mike Tyson: 25/1

• Canelo Alvarez: 33/1

MMA legend Anderson Silva appears to be the frontrunner to be Paul’s next opponent inside the squared circle.

Since his UFC release in November 2020, the Brazilian has continued his fighting career in boxing to much success.

He’s won two fights in a row, against former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision, and fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz via first-round knockout.

The second-favourite to face the YouTube star is Tommy Fury, who Paul was originally scheduled to face on December 18.

However, the Brit was forced to withdraw just two weeks out from the fight due to a chest infection and a broken rib.

Also on the list are fellow YouTuber KSI and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, two opponents that Paul’s older brother Logan has faced in the past.

