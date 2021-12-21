Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury is 'looking to reschedule' his fight with Jake Paul for early 2022, according to boxing promoter Frank Warren.

And the Queensberry Promotions boss believes Tyson Fury's younger brother 'was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury'.

Fury, 22, was set to face Paul this past Saturday at Tampa Bay in Florida but the former Love Island star was forced to pull out after suffering with a bacterial infection and a broken rib.

Instead 'The Problem Child' accepted a rematch against ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley, who he stopped well inside the distance.

And now the two will fight in early 2022.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

At least that's what Fury's promoter Warren said about the British fighter, who is currently nursing his way back to a clean bill of health after breaking his rib in training.

Warren told Sky Sports: "We will be looking to reschedule in early 2022.

"Jake said that Tommy Fury was 'lucky' he wasn't in there but really Tommy was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury.

"A fit Tommy Fury is a very different proposition to Tyron Woodley."

John Fury has also urged Paul to reschedule the fight with his son Tommy as he insists there is nobody else who 'will generate big money' like the Brit.

Speaking on Behind The Gloves, he said: "He sucked the life out of the Fury name for three months, he's had his money's worth.

"But I'll tell you what Jake Paul; if you're any kind of a man at all mate, let's renegotiate this fight for March or I'll come to America and give you and your brother a good hiding.

"I'll slap the pair of you with my backhand, I told you. Don't keep mentioning me, be careful what you wish for pal.

"Because, you know what? I'll just come and backhand the pair of ya. But Tommy, don't worry about it my friend, he will at some point meet you.

"Because there's no other fight out there.

"Who's going to generate big money? Only Tommy Fury."

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Paul was quick to react to Fury's comments and launched a scathing attack on the father-of-five calling him 'a cringe old man'.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Paul said: "I would say, start looking for a new job.

"You are a cringe old man. He’s an old, miserable man who never accomplished anything in his life.

“He has a mediocre boxing record and the best thing he ever did was have sex with Tyson’s mum to spawn Tyson.

"That’s his only accomplishment – having a giant kid who became heavyweight champion of the world."

READ MORE: KSI will fight Jake Paul 'when they're both 50 years old or something'

News Now - Sport News