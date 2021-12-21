Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC star Nate Diaz has been called out by the man he faked a punch at during the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley event in Tampa, Florida this past weekend.

Diaz was captured on video feigning to punch the attendee, which clearly shook the individual, promoting him to flinch and launch his newly-bought beer into the air.

However, it has since emerged that this was no fan – it was a Californian-based professional MMA fighter named Carrese Archer.

UFC president Dana White has since shared a video of the funny moment on social media, prompting Archer to call out Diaz for a UFC bout.

“Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog,” Archer proclaimed in a video on Instagram.

“He has the security protecting him and you go flinch on me and try to sucker punch me when I am not paying attention and you all think this man is a gangster?

“I think the world is f***** up and confused around here. When they think about what is a real gangster. I am a real street dog.

“Dana White, I see you made a post and you laughed and you thought it was funny.

“I bet you won’t think it’s funny, you sign me for one fight and I knock Nate Diaz the f*** out in the first round.”

Diaz has not competed inside the Octagon since June’s UFC 263 event where he lost by unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.

Archer is a teammate of Bellator lightweight champion AJ McKee, both men attended the Paul vs Woodley event to support their training partner Anthony Taylor.

It turned out to be a bad night for Archer and his team as Taylor lost by decision to former UFC fighter Chris Avila, who is a training partner of Diaz's at the Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu gym.

