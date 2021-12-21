Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Champion Big E and his unlikely partner Bobby Lashley coexisted and defeated their Day 1 Fatal 4-Way opponents, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

In the aftermath, however, The All Mighty and The Powerhouse of Positivity fell victim to a vicious post-match assault by the dangerous duo.

One week ago, Bobby Lashley carried out the Herculean task of overcoming Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E in individual matchups and transformed the WWE Championship contest at WWE Day 1 from a Triple Threat into a Fatal 4-Way Match.

As MVP talked about The All Mighty's accomplishment this week, Big E emerged to take issue as to why MVP felt he had to help his man by hitting the titleholder from behind during their high-stakes showdown.

Lashley was also puzzled as to why MVP had interfered in last week's match with Big E and, in the spirit of competition, decided to leave the ring and let Big E and MVP work things out.

Before the issues could be settled, though, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens emerged from behind Lashley and unleashed a ruthless attack on The All Mighty and The Powerhouse of Positivety. With their backs against the wall, Big E and Lashley expelled their attackers from the ring.

Bianca Belair def. Doudrop - The Final Chapter

After weeks of attempting to one-up another with a series of sneak attacks and sharp words, Bianca Belair and Doudrop fought tooth-and-nail and left everything they had on the canvas in an extremely physical Final Chapter Match.

When Doudrop made the mistake of taking too much time to finish her opponent, though, The EST of WWE avoided her foe's splash attempt off the top rope before leaving the WWE Universe speechless by lifting Doudrop and hitting the K.O.D. for the victory!

Finn Bálor def. Austin Theory

After weeks of attacking Finn Bálor and taking way too many selfies, Austin Theory was given the opportunity to overcome The Prince one-on-one and prove to Mr. McMahon that he can be a star.

Just when it looked as if Theory might have had Bálor defeated, he chose to document his pin with another selfie. The Prince turned the tables and hit the Coup de Grace for the huge victory.

Not wanting to be in Mr. McMahon's bad graces, Theory launched a backstage assault on Bálor later in the night and earned himself another chance to impress the WWE Chairman against The Prince.

Omos seemingly ended his partnership with AJ Styles after match against the Mysterios

On "Miz TV," The A-Lister professed his love for his wife Maryse as he asked her not to discuss their life on "The Cutting Edge" talk show later in the night. This plea came in the wake of the incident last week involving The A-Lister using his beautiful spouse as a human shield.

In his subsequent talk show, Miz shifted gears and made strong allegations on the state of the tag team partnership between his special guests Omos and AJ Styles. Miz claimed that Omos had confided in him the many ways he was no longer happy with The Phenomenal One.

And when Styles and Omos battled the Mysterios in tag team action, Syles lifted his knees as Rey was attempting a splash. When Styles got to his corner, though, Omos refused to tag in and instead turned his body away from AJ. As Styles stood there stunned, The Master of the 619 rolled him up from behind and picked up the win.

When Styles got in his face after the bell and called him a "piece of trash," Omos shoved him back. In response, Styles attacked his Own Personal Colossus.

When he tried to hit the Phenomenal Forearm, however, his enormous tag team partner caught him, hoisted Styles into the air and hurled him eight feet down to the canvas. Omos then made it clear that the next time Styles saw him, it would be in a match against him.

Randy Orton def. Chad Gable

With Riddle injured as the result of an attack by Otis last week, Randy Orton battled Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and overcame his oppnent with the RKO!

After the match, Otis attacked The Viper. And while Orton attempted to hit the RKO on the gigantic Superstar as well, Otis pushed him off and left WWE's Apex Predator surprised and intrigued after he was sent out of the ring.

Dolph Ziggler def. Damian Priest by Count-Out

After weeks of issues with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Damian Priest got an opportunity at payback in a United States Championship Contenders Match against The Showoff.

When Roode made the mistake of taking Priest's legs out from under him and sending him crashing off the ring apron to the unforgiving ringside floor, Priest unleashed his "Damian side."

The Archer of Infamy snapped and unleashed an onslaught on Roode and got himself counted out. The United States Champion reentered the ring and repeled Ziggler's post-match assault that sent Ziggler headed for the hills. As he did, the unfortunate Roode was left to suffer the full brunt of the Reckoning onto the hard ringside floor.

Miz and Maryse tricked Edge on "The Cutting Edge"

After The Miz used his wife as a human shield last week to stop Edge from hitting the Spear, The Rated-R Superstar welcomed Maryse onto "The Cutting Edge."

Edge wasn't fooled by her teary eyed performance, however, and soon called her out on it. He also called out The Miz from his hiding place at ringside. Miz's music began to blare through the arena, and Miz did, in fact, attack.

The Ultimate Opportunist was ready for it, and the two began to brawl. That all changed when Maryse slapped Edge and opened the door for Miz to hit his Day 1 opponent with a Skull-Crushing Finale. With The Rated-R Superstar laying at their feet, Miz & Maryse embraced with a kiss.

Rhea Ripley def. Queen Zelina

Nikki A.S.H and Carmella were both banned from ringside as The Nightmare capped off a simply dominant performance when she downed the red queen with a thunderous Riptide.

Liv Morgan offered Becky Lynch a Kendo stick and dared her to get in the ring

After suffering a vicious assault from Becky Lynch last week, Liv Morgan pursued her adversary to The Man’s private gym in Iowa, only to accidently attack a student dressed up like Becky. When the tildholder surprised her from behind seconds later, it ignited a fierce brawl.

The still injured and still very determined Liv returned to Raw and refused to let Becky get the best of her or intimidate her. Instead, she capped off the war of words by tossing a Kendo stick out to Big Time Becks and daring her pick it up and get in the ring with her. The Raw Women’s Champion opted not to take the bait and simply walked away.

The showdown was brutal from bell to bell with both tandems fighting with everything they had.

In the final moments, Bobby Lashley accidently Speared Big E out of the ring, The All Mighty recovered and Speared KO for the three-count.

Seconds after the bell, however, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens worked together to execute a vicious attack with the steel steps and sent a powerful message heading into the WWE Title Fatal 4-Way Match at Day 1.

