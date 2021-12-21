Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andy Robertson was everywhere during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Spurs on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s opener came down the Scot’s side as Tanguy Ndombele played a lovely through ball in between him and Ibrahima Konate.

Shortly after, he was crashing to the turf after a tough tackle from Spurs’ goalscorer.

Kane was shown a yellow card for his challenge as replays showed Robertson was fortunate to escape injury and the Tottenham man really should have been sent off.

But Robertson brushed himself down and helped his side equalise with a cross for Diogo Jota to head home.

Robertson then headed Liverpool ahead in the second half before he lashed out at Emerson Royal, earning himself a red card.

An entertaining day at the office.

Almost as entertaining as the match Robertson was involved in exactly two years ago (22 December 2019).

Liverpool were playing in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo in Doha.

It was a match full of talking points.

Constant fouling from the Brazilian side made things difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s side and they eventually needed extra time before being crowned champions of the world.

And Robertson emerged from the final with hero status.

Teammate Sadio Mane had been constantly fouled by former Bayern Munich man, Rafinha. It angered the Senegalese and he retaliated by kicking out at Rafinha - an act which earned him a yellow card.

Robertson was quickly on the scene and reassured Mane at half-time by saying "I'll get him...Don't worry," - referring to Rafinha.

It took Robertson just seven minutes in the second half before the Scot smashed into Rafinha with an extremely late challenge. In fact, it was so late that it went completely unpublished with the referee presumably not seeing it.

But even after Firmino had won the competition for Liverpool, Robertson was still giving Rafinha verbals after the final whistle and celebrated in his face.

Robertson’s passion was perhaps his downfall on Sunday as he flew into a tackle on Royal.

But two years ago against Flamengo, he channelled it in the best possible way.

