There were some very tough challenges in the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Liverpool on the weekend.

Two tackles stand out in particular. The first of which was from Harry Kane.

The Spurs forward launched into a challenge on Andy Robertson and caught him on the shin.

It was a poor tackle and one that could have left the Scotsman with a serious injury.

Fortunately for Robertson he was able to continue. And fortunately for Kane, he wasn't shown a red card.

Robertson went on to produce a tough tackle in the second half on Emerson Royal and, after consultation with VAR, was sent off.

The two tackles were very poor, but they weren't nearly as bad as a challenge which occurred in a game between Burundi and Tanzania at the U17s Africa Cup of Nations in 2018.

Tanzania were leading 2-1 in stoppage-time and on the brink of all three points.

Their captain, Abraham Morris, had the ball in his own half and had an opponent running towards him.

Morris produced a brilliant flick over his opponent's head to go past him.

However, the Burundi player lashed out and swung a leg back which connected with Morris' neck.

Not done there, the youngster then stamped on Morris as he laid on the ground in agony.

Footage of the brutal tackle has re-emerged on Twitter. View it below...

That has to be a contender for the worst challenge of the 21st century. It might even be one of the worst ever.

Morris was lucky he wasn't seriously hurt.

Amazingly, while the referee blew for a foul, the Burundi player wasn't even given a booking, which is just laughable.

Tanzania and Morris would have the last laugh, though, as they held on to a 2-1 victory.

