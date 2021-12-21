Arsenal vs Sunderland Live Stream: Team News. How to Watch, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two are having very decent seasons in their domestic leagues as they are battling at the top of the division.

Arsenal and Sunderland will both be dreaming of Carabao Cup glory, and this is fair enough as they are both in the Quarter Final stage of the competition.

With Manchester City knocked out, we will find a new name on the trophy for the first time in years.

Facing a Premier League side is exactly the cup tie Sunderland would have wanted, and they will be raring to face the side in the cup.

Here is everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Sunderland:

Date & Time

Arsenal vs Sunderland is taking place on Tuesday 21st December 2021 at the Emirates. The match will start at 7:45pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Arsenal vs Sunderland will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start from 7pm, so you can watch the Football pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Carabao Cup match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will most likely still be unavailable due to the ongoing issues he has with Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Kokonga are both ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sunderland have six injuries to deal with, but manager Lee Johnson was boosted by the news that Lynden Gooch is now fit and available to play in the big clash.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Leno; Cedric, Chambers, Holding, Tavares; Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Balogun; Nketiah

Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart

Head to Head

There have been a lot of entertaining and thrilling encounters during the 66 matches that the two sides have faced each other. Sunderland have won 11, whilst there have been 22 draws and the Gunners have won 33 games.

Last Five Meetings

5th December 2015: Arsenal 3-1 Sunderland- Premier League

9th January 2016: Arsenal 3-1 Sunderland- FA Cup

24th April 2016: Sunderland 0-0 Arsenal- Premier League

29th October 2016: Sunderland 1-4 Arsenal- Premier League

16th May 2017: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland- Premier League

Odds

Arsenal are strong favourites to advance to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal to win: 2/9

Draw: 11/2

Sunderland to win: 11/1

Prediction

Arsenal have been in very good form in the Premier League at this current time, and a home game against opposition in League One should mean an easy win.

In the cup, form goes out the window but the Gunners should still pick up a win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland

