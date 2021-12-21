Sevilla vs Barcelona Live Stream: Team News. How to Watch, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge match in La Liga is on its way as Sevilla face FC Barcelona and we have all the details you need to know ahead of kick off.

Xavi desperately needs to start picking up more wins in the competition, and with the form of both sides very decent at this current time, it should be a very entertaining match.

The game is also huge for Sevilla, and with them currently second in La Liga, a win would see them continue to challenge Real Madrid for the title this season.

Many will no doubt be tuning in to watch this La Liga clash between the two Spanish sides and we hope it is as thrilling an encounter that it promises to be.

Here is everything you need to know about Sevilla vs Barcelona:

Date & Time

The La Liga Santander match between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick off on Tuesday, December 21 and the two Spanish sides will be playing each other at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.The two sides kick off at 8:30pm.

How To Watch

For those living in the USA you can watch the game live on ESPN+. Meanwhile, for those living in the UK, you can watch the match live on LaLigaTV.

Live Stream

You can stream LaLigaTV but you either have to pay a monthly or yearly subscription. The prices for the month subscriptions are £6.99 per month whilst it costs £99 for a yearly subscription.

Team News

Sevilla currently has four injuries, including long term injuries to Erik Lamela and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Meanwhile Barcelona have a few more players missing. Dani Alves is one of three players suspended, whilst Pedri, Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati are among eight players missing for coach Xavi.

Predicted Sevilla XI: Bounou; Augustinsson, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Delaney, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Mir, Gomez

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Garcia, Lenglet; Busquets, De Jong, Alba, Gavi; Coutinho, Gonzalez, Ez Abde

Head to Head

There have been a lot of great and thrilling encounters during the 175 matches that the two sides have faced each other. Sevilla have won 41, whilst there have been 37 draws. Barcelona have won 97 of these games.

Last Five Meetings

19th June 2020: Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona

4th October 2020: Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla

10th February 2021: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona

27th February 2021: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona

3rd March 2021: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

Odds

Sevilla to win: 29/20

Draw: 9/4

Barcelona to win: 19/10

Prediction

Sevilla have been having a great season, and are involved in a surprising title battle, whilst the problems continue for Barcelona as they sit eighth in La Liga.

Barcelona’s form has picked up lately and they have won their last two in a row, so this should be a very entertaining match. We see this being a draw between the two sides.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 FC Barcelona

