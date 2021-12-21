Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC President Dana White has claimed a rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes would be the "biggest women’s fight of all time".

Peña stunned the world of MMA by defeating Nunes at UFC 269 earlier this month.

The 33-year-old Nunes lost her UFC women's bantamweight title and saw her impressive 12-fight, seven-year undefeated streak come to an end.

She was expected to easily win the bout at UFC 269, but a rear-naked choke sealed the win for Peña mid-way through the second round, resulting in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Both fighters have since accepted a rematch, and White is relishing the occasion.

"That rematch will be the biggest women’s fight of all time," he told ESPN. "[Right now] it’s Ronda Rousey and Holly [Holm].

"Every way that it could possibly beat it, it will. I don’t think it. I know it. It will crush that fight."

White did not give any further details on the rematch. Nunes said she would "undoubtedly accept" a rematch with Peña, who in turn said she intended to spend time with her daughter after UFC 269 but would also take the opportunity of another fight if offered.

The outcome of the rematch would have repercussions around the world of UFC, particularly with Kayla Harrison allegedly set to sign with the promotion company soon.

Following Nunes’s shock defeat, White revealed plans for a blockbuster fight between the Brazilian and Harrison had been ruined.

"For a Kayla Harrison, the Amanda Nunes fight was huge," he said. "If they would have faced off, it would have been a massive, mega-million dollar fight.

"Let me tell you, if Amanda Nunes had won tonight, the Kayla Harrison fight would have been one of the biggest fights that you would have ever seen."

The fight could be back on track if Nunes was to defeat Peña in a rematch, however.

Nunes, who is still the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion, recently raised the temperature of her relationship with Peña.

Following her remarkable victory, the 32-year-old Peña claimed she was the first "mom champ" in the UFC.

The American gave birth to her daughter in 2018 and didn’t fight in the UFC between 2017 and 2019.

While Peña later clarified she wished no ill will on her opponent with regards to her comments, Nunes seemingly took offence to the inference she did not birth her own child.

