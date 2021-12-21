Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re at the end of 2021 and what a remarkable year it’s been for football.

England reached their first major tournament final since 1966, Chelsea won the Champions League months after sacking Frank Lampard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both moved clubs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the fourth Manchester United manager to lose his job since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and Robert Lewandowski controversially missed out on the Ballon d’Or award.

These are just a handful of the thousands of fascinating stories and sub-plots that have kept us all entertained since January - but how much do you actually remember about the past 12 months?

We’ve created a quiz comprised of 20 questions - some of them challenging, others fairly straightforward - to test your knowledge.

Here’s our scoring system:

1-4: Did you watch any football in 2021?

5-9: Must pay more attention in 2022

10-14: A solid score - well played

15-19: You've clearly enjoyed your football this year

20: Your football knowledge is off the scale

Best of luck!

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

Enter Giveaway

Top Four Races Heats Up (Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News