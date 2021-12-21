2021 Football Quiz: 20 questions to test your knowledge
We’re at the end of 2021 and what a remarkable year it’s been for football.
England reached their first major tournament final since 1966, Chelsea won the Champions League months after sacking Frank Lampard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both moved clubs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the fourth Manchester United manager to lose his job since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and Robert Lewandowski controversially missed out on the Ballon d’Or award.
These are just a handful of the thousands of fascinating stories and sub-plots that have kept us all entertained since January - but how much do you actually remember about the past 12 months?
We’ve created a quiz comprised of 20 questions - some of them challenging, others fairly straightforward - to test your knowledge.
Here’s our scoring system:
1-4: Did you watch any football in 2021?
5-9: Must pay more attention in 2022
10-14: A solid score - well played
15-19: You've clearly enjoyed your football this year
20: Your football knowledge is off the scale
Best of luck!
