Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Mike Tyson are two of the very biggest names in the sport of boxing.

Despite coming from different eras and generations, the two have made a huge and lasting impact on the sport, but it seems like it's not just on the sport as a whole they've had a lasting impression on.

A recent clip posted on social media has shown that the Mexican's style is very similar to that of Iron Mike's, demonstrating that the heavyweight clearly inspires Canelo when he's in the ring himself.

Canelo can be seen ducking to evade Caleb Plant’s jab before firing back with a vicious left hand of his own, sending his opponent reeling.

This technique was mastered by Tyson during his career, as seen in the clip from his fight against Pinklon Thomas.

The Baddest Man on the Planet is also clearly a big fan of Alvarez, having previously heaped praise on the 31-year-old.

When asked whether he thinks Canelo is one of the greatest, Tyson responded: “Yeah, I think he stands out alone. He’s learnt so much from that Floyd Mayweather fight.”

Since his loss to Mayweather in September 2013, the Mexican hasn’t tasted another defeat inside the boxing ring.

His undefeated streak has seen him defeat the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan and Billy Joe Saunders.

It seems the respect between the two is shared, as during an interview in the build-up to his fight against Plant, Alvarez was interrupted by Tyson.

The pair shook hands before the Mexican champion said: “He (Tyson) was a great fighter, a legend, and I want to be like him one day.”

The Guajajara-born boxer went on to win the bout via TKO in the 11th round to become the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history.

Alvarez’s next fight will see him move up to cruiserweight to challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu.

The bout, which is set to take place in the first half of 2022, will be his first-ever at cruiserweight.

Should he defeat the Congolese champ, Alvarez will become a five-division champion, which would further cement his claim to be the best fighter of his generation.

