Erling Haaland is one of the world's sought after players going into 2022.

The Norwegian star, just 21 years old, has been tremendous since signing for Dortmund in 2020.

He's scored a ridiculous 76 goals in just 74 games since putting on the yellow shirt, including 19 in 15 in the 2021/22 season.

Haaland will be available for 'just' £64m next summer and, given his goalscoring exploits in the past few years, that is a bargain.

Manchester United bought Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club in 2021 and aren't in desperate need for a striker.

But, despite already having one of the best strikers in world football, they are reportedly eyeing a move for the Dortmund ace.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Ralf Rangnick is pushing Man United hard to sign Haaland next year.

Rangnick was Red Bull Sporting Director when Haaland signed for Salzburg from Molde in 2018.

He struck up a cordial relationship with his father, Alfe-Inge, following the move.

And, it's said that Rangnick has recently spoken to Alfe-Inge about the possibility of a transfer taking place.

Imagine if United were able to get a deal done. Haaland is already one of the best players in world football at just 21.

He's a goalscoring machine and would almost single handedly make United real Champions League contenders once again.

One of the biggest issues with a transfer is that Mino Raiola is his agent.

United don't have the best relationship with the super agent, who will no doubt be asking for a lot of money as part of any potential deal.

And Raiola did not mention United when recently speaking about the teams that could sign the Dortmund star.

Asked when Haaland's next move will be, Raiola told SPORT1, per Sky Sports: "Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.

"He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.

"We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come."

Convincing Raiola and meeting his demands could be a challenge, but Haaland would be an incredible signing if they can get a deal done.

