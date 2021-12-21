Luigi’s Mansion 4: Release Date, Leaks, Nintendo Switch and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luigi’s Mansion is one of the most popular spin-off series in the history of the Super Mario franchise, and Luigi’s Mansion 4 will look to continue that reputation.

The series has become a staple of Nintendo’s line-up ever since the Super Mario spin-off games first appeared on the Nintendo Gamecube.

With a huge player base and fans from across several generations of consoles, Nintendo will be hoping that a fourth iteration will be another smash hit for them in future.

Here’s everything you need to know about Luigi’s Mansion 4, including the potential release date, leaks, whether the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and more.

Release Date

We do not currently have a definitive release date for Luigi’s Mansion 4; however, from speculative rumours, it looks as though the game is set for a release around October 2023.

Interestingly, Nintendo acquired the developer of both Luigi’s Mansion 2 and 3, Next Level Games, this year.

Although that is not a slam dunk indication that the game will be coming, it certainly makes the chances of it much more likely.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo makes the official announcement for the release of Luigi’s Mansion 4.

Leaks

There is currently no information regarding Luigi’s Mansion 4 that has been leaked publicly. Nintendo is usually quite tight-lipped when it comes to new games, and we don’t expect a massive amount to be revealed ahead of the official release of the game.

Nintendo Switch

Whilst we expect that Luigi’s Mansion 4 may be brought out on the Nintendo Switch, there is always a chance that the game could be held off until a new console release.

There is already speculation that the next Mario Kart is being developed for the next Nintendo console release, so the same might be true for Luigi’s Mansion 4.

Hopefully, if Nintendo decides to have Luigi’s Mansion 4 be a Nintendo Switch title, then we can expect to hear about the latest iteration of the series in the next couple of years!

