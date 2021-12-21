Triangle Strategy: Release Date, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Triangle Strategy is an upcoming Nintendo Switch game developed by JRPG legends Square Enix and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

The game will utilize the 2D HD styling that made Octopath Traveller such a massive hit across consoles, with a sprite-based artistic direction that blended the classic and modern of role-playing games.

Square Enix will be hoping to replicate the success of Octopath Traveller with this latest release, keeping their more traditional JRPG gaming style alongside other massive titles in their arsenal such as the Final Fantasy Remakes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Triangle Strategy:

Release Date

The game was initially revealed under the name Project Triangle Strategy and had a release window of “2022,” although thankfully this has now been whittled down into a far more definitive date.

It was confirmed that Triangle Strategy is set to be released on Friday 4th March 2022.

Characters

Here is a list of some of the characters that will be appearing in the game:

Serenoa Wolffort

A young genius lord of one of Glenbrook's high houses, raised and trained by his father, the great warrior Symon. While he's a sincere person who treats anybody equally, his experience in the world is still unripe. A certain incident will make him lead his house in facing various struggles.

Benedict Pascal

A butler who has been serving House Wolffort from a young age. He is also known as Symon's brain, as he is the strategist who supports the house from behind the scenes. He has been criticized by others as cold, since his speeches & conducts prioritize profit for House Wolffort over everything else.

Roland Glenbrook

Serenoa's close friend who is also the second prince of the Kingdom of Glenbrook. Known for being uninhibited and not timid, he is frustrated by the situation that emphasizes his elder brother, Frani, as the heir to the throne. Although he often conflicts with his brother and father - the current king - deep inside Roland's heart he has a strong desire to have their approval.

Frederica Aesfrost

Erador Ballentine

Anna Pascal

Hughette Bucklar

Credit to rpgsite.net for the translations from Japanese

Leaks

There is not currently any information regarding Triangle Strategy that has been leaked publicly. Nintendo is usually quite tight-lipped when it comes to exclusive titles, and we don’t expect a massive amount to be revealed ahead of the official release of the game.

