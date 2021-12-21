Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Sumeru Themed Region Being Added to Enkanomiya

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is not officially being released until February 2022, and we’re already getting a ton of information leaked about the update, including a new region being added to Enkanomiya.

Enkanomiya will be released to the Genshin Impact servers as part of the 2.4 Update, but the developers appear to be adding content to the new area even as early as the very next iteration of the game.

Although the leaks are currently considered “sussy” and not concrete, they were revealed by one of the more prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Enkanomiya leaks with regards to Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Sumeru Themed Region in Enkanomiya

The new area will reportedly have “Sumeru style architecture,” but it is worth noting that it will not be Sumeru itself.

None of the current Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have confirmed what the architecture will look like in-game or if there is a connection between Sumeru and the new area of Enkanomiya.

It’s looking overall like 2.4 and 2.5 Update will be all about Enkanomiya, and that the 2.6 Update will be taking place in an as of yet undisclosed ‘new’ location, something else that was leaked.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

We’re still a long way off knowing if these leaks are going to be correct, as the developers have not confirmed when the 2.5 Beta will be available for certain players to access ahead of the official release in February 2022 time.

We’re expecting that there will be a ton of new content leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update, even before the Beta becomes available for players to get access to, but we’re also expecting a ton more to be unveiled once the Beta itself is available and new elements of the game are accessed by the player base!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.



News Now - Sport News