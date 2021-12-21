Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yesterday, it was revealed by Sky Germany just how much damage each Formula 1 driver did to their car during the 2021 season.

Racking up the biggest repair bill throughout the season was none other than Haas driver Mick Schumacher, who managed to cost his side €4,212,500 worth of damage!

This may not come as a surprise to many people, especially his team boss Guenther Steiner, who has already called him out for his frequent crashes.

In the summer, Steiner spoke openly about Schumacher’s crashes by saying: “Mick in the last five races has had quite a few big ones. It’s a lot of money for no good reason. They are getting a little bit too frequent and too heavy.”

Steiner clearly saw this issue a while back and was obviously correct with what he said. However, should he have had a private conversation about this with Schumacher himself or did he have every right to go public with it?

Schumacher's uncle Ralf had his say on the situation. The ex-F1 driver,who is no stranger to putting his opinion in the media, accused Steiner of washing dirty laundry in public.

Neither Ralf nor Mick have made any further comments on Steiner’s statement.

Elsewhere in the leaderboard of cost of crashes, Esteban Ocon finished bottom with a cost of only €280,000.

The champion Max Verstappen finished third place with €3,889,000 and 10 places lower was Lewis Hamilton, who created €1,235,000 worth of damage.

The full list of damages can be found below, with the currency in Euros.

1) Mick Schumacher (Haas) 4,212,500

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4,046,000

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 3,889,000

4) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 3,116,500

5) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2,713,500

6) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 2,686,000

7) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 2,606,500

8) Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 2,468,000

9) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1,950,000

10) George Russell (Williams) 1,845,000

11) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1,756,000

12) Lando Norris (McLaren) 1,453,000

13) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1,235,000

14) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1,113,000

15) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 939,000

16) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 854,000

17) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 713,000

18) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 660,000

19) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 315,000

20) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 280,000

