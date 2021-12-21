FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Leaks Reveal Party Bag Pack is Making Return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has an abundance of packs, and leaks have revealed that the Party Bag pack will be making a return imminently.

The game mode is definitely the biggest and most successful in FIFA, and with promos releasing new special cards every week, there are a lot of great cards out there for gamers to either play with or pack and sell for a huge profit.

With constant content being released at the moment, we are getting treated to leaks a lot more than ever and it seems like EA Sports are struggling to contain them as new special cards and promos are being leaked days or weeks ahead of release.

This upcoming Party Bag pack will definitely be one that a lot of the FIFA community will want to open.

Read More: FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Release Date, Leaks And Everything We Know So Far

Leaks Reveal Party Bag Coming to FUT 22

The leaks that are surfacing across the internet currently always seem to be true, and this latest leak comes from one of the most reliable leakers out there in Donk Trading.The Twitter account posted news about this new Party Bag pack, which was found as it was recently added to the codes. The name of this pack is the ‘Winter Party Bag’.

It is a pack which contains one special card, and this special card will be one of either:

OTW

Rulebreakers

Numbers Up

TOTGS

Donk Trading also believes that this new pack will be one which players will be able to obtain via a Squad Building Challenge.

If this is the case it is most likely that players will need to complete a squad which is at least 83 or 84 rated, and they might even need to put a Team of the Week player into the Squad Building Challenge.

With this Party Bag added to codes, we expect this SBC to be around the corner, so head over to squad building challenges everyday at 6PM BST from Tuesday 21st December as this is when the SBC’s get refreshed and new ones are added.

If you do this SBC, tell us what player you managed to pack!

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News