Mass Effect 4: Release Date, Liara, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Mass Effect 4 is the latest in the massively successful Bioware series, and we’ve got all of the information that you need to know.

The initial trailer for the game took fans by surprise, as it seemed to hint that the developers were taking the game back to the original storyline based around Commander Shepard and the crew that destroyed the Reapers in Mass Effect 3.

Interestingly though, the latest game in the series appears to be based many years after the events of the original trilogy of games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mass Effect 4, including the release date, how Liara factors into the story, platforms that the game will be released on and more.

Release Date

There is currently no official release date for Mass Effect 4; however, we expect that the game will be coming in either late 2023 or 2024.

We estimate that the game will take some time to be released as it was recently confirmed that ME4 will be created on Unreal Engine 5, meaning that developers will likely need longer to perfect the title on the newly released engine.

Liara

The trailer for the new game appeared to show Liara T’Soni, a fan favourite from the original trilogy, looking through some wreckage and discovering a piece of N7 armour.

Fans believe that this armour belonged to Commander Shepard and that Mass Effect 4 will be taking place some time after the events of Mass Effect 3, where the Reapers were either destroyed, synthesised or controlled by players who got to the end of the game.

The promotional material for the game appears to lean more towards the original trilogy of games rather than Mass Effect: Andromeda, again leading fans to believe that EA and Bioware will be taking the series back to the Milky Way.

Platforms

It is not confirmed which platforms Mass Effect 4 will be appearing on. The original Mass Effect game was an Xbox 360 exclusive, but all of the games since then have been available on both Xbox and Playstation, before finally making the move to PC.

It’s unlikely that the new game will be an exclusive for any console, so we should hopefully see the game appear on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

