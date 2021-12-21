Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul insists he isn't finished with Tyron Woodley despite rendering the ex-UFC champion unconscious in their rematch last weekend.

Woodley was brutally stopped in their second bout at Tampa Bay after 'The Problem Child' sent him crashing to the canvas in the sixth round.

However, Paul has revealed he still wants to work with Woodley, as he talked up the idea of the pair starring in 'a buddy cop movie together'.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference in Florida, the pair showed their respect for each other after their hastily-arranged rematch at Amalie Arena.

Paul, in a rare moment of humility, said of his former opponent: “He’s a legend and we have to respect Tyron.

"He’s an amazing guy. Imma [sic] hit him up. People are saying we should do a podcast together.

"I think it’d be funny to do a buddy cop movie together. Our relationship doesn’t end here.

"If he wants to retire, then he should retire. But that’s up to him. I still think there’s a lot more than a lot of money for him to make.”

Paul rose to fame as a teenager, gaining a huge following through his short clips on Vine, before becoming a Disney star after his success on YouTube - with his most notable role being Dirk Mann in Bizaardvark.

But he is now trying his hand at being a professional boxer despite boasting zero amateur experience with knockout wins over MMA vet Ben Askren, 37, NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and British YouTuber Ali Loui Al-Fakhri, 25.

The American also admitted he could hardly believe it after he threw a big overhand right which connected flush with Woodley's chin to close the show.

Woodley, 39, was left face down on the canvas, with his reputation completely in tatters.

Paul added: “I almost had to pinch myself.

“The fact that he was out cold right away, the ref stops the fight. No count, no anything. It’s a surreal moment.

"I have that one punch power. I envisioned that all week long of him falling forward… exactly like he did.

“It means everything, man. It means everything. I’ve worked so f------ hard for this, me and my team.

"This is what it’s all about and I’ve proved everyone wrong and I’ve proved myself right. I fought for everything I had in my life.”

