Mario Odyssey 2: What is the Release Date?

Mario Odyssey 2 is expected to be the direct sequel to the massively popular Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch, but what is the release date for the game?

Odyssey proved to be another successful venture into the 3D Mario genre for Nintendo, with the game being a defining moment for the Switch console much like Super Mario 64 was for the Nintendo 64.

Fans are hoping that the next iteration in the Mario Odyssey series can prove that the original was not a one-off and continue to expand on the style of gameplay that made the first 3D Mario game on Switch such a success.

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential release date for Mario Odyssey 2 and whether the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Mario Odyssey 2 Release Date

Nintendo has not confirmed an official release date for Mario Odyssey 2, however, in a recent Q&A, it was confirmed that another game was either considered or already in development.

Series creator Shigeru Miyamoto was discussing the differences between 2D and 3D Mario game development when he revealed the future of the Mario franchise as it relates to Mario Odyssey.

He said: “Let me explain by describing the background for the development of the Wii game New Super Mario Bros. Wii.

“It felt like each time we created a new instalment in the Super Mario series – which by then had expanded into 3D – it became more complicated.

“After the release of Super Mario Galaxy in 2007, the goal was to develop a more accessible 3D Super Mario game, and the result was New Super Mario Bros. Wii, a basic side-scrolling Super Mario game that even new players could easily play.

“That later led to the release of the even simpler Super Mario Run game (a mobile application released in 2016).

“When we develop software, we strive to incorporate new elements, but at the same time, we want to make it easy for even first-time players to have fun.

“Recently, people of all generations have been enjoying the 3D Mario game Super Mario Odyssey, so for 3D Mario going forward, we want to try expanding further in new ways.”

We will update this page as and when Nintendo officially announces the release date of Mario Odyssey 2!

