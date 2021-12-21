Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is one of the biggest games in the world right now.

Its realistic footballing experience grips millions of gamers every year with EA claiming to have over nine million active players across all the different consoles and systems.

But how can you become world-class at the game?

One option is getting lessons. Yes, that’s right, you can actually go on a FIFA 22 course.

Not only that, but you can also get training by one of esports’ most decorated professionals.

‘Tekks’, who is only 19, leads all of these sessions and is determined to get you playing better at the game you love.

‘Tekks’ is a five-time FUT Champs Cup winner and has also tasted victory in the eChampions League, ePremier League and Club World Cup. He's also had the honour of being the highest-ranked player in the world and represented Liverpool and England on the biggest stages. He has won the lot!

On top of all this, the FIFA star also has 650,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 200,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram. He is also followed by England internationals Declan Rice, Mason Greenwood and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This detailed course includes a total of 25 lessons totalling over four hours and looks at key areas of the game such as management, pressing, composure, attacking, passing and timing.

A free three-day trial is offered to begin with, then you have the option of a monthly subscription which costs $9.99 or a yearly subscription which will cost you $89.99.

This may seem expensive, but you can’t put a price on beating your mates at FIFA.

It is guaranteed to improve your all-round gameplay so you can dominate the opposition whilst you put goals past them for fun.

The sky is the limit with these lessons, and it will take your gaming experience to the next level.

