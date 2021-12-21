WWE: Natalya reveals Raw superstar Liv Morgan has been training at her house

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE's Natalya has revealed she has a wrestling ring in her house.

It's quite something to be able to be able to maintain peak fitness from the comfort of home, but it's a luxury she also shares with others.

The Monday Night Raw star not only benefits from the facility known as 'the dungeon', but she admitted she has welcomed a number of fellow wrestlers into her home to train as well.

Natalya told Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday that Liv Morgan is just one of the competitors who trains using her ring.

"A lot of really talented men and women come and train with us, Liv Morgan being one of them," she said (h/t Wrestling Inc). "I was so proud to see Liv put her skills to the test."

Natalya reflected on Morgan's recent title match against Raw women's champion Becky Lynch. The two took to the ring earlier this month to compete for the red brand title after tensions between them bubbled into a fierce rivalry.

Natalya praised Morgan for pushing for her chance in the spotlight, stating it's "really nice when you see other women get an opportunity."

Lynch retained her title during the clash two weeks ago but the storyline between the champion and her rival is far from over.

Big Time Becks secured a controversial win by holding onto the bottom rope of the ring for extra leverage during her pin. Morgan called her out for this move in her post-match interview and said the feud between the pair is "not done by any means."

They have since agreed a rematch for the Raw Women's Championship on the Day 1 pay-per-view in January.

"I am proud of Liv because she has been training with us in the dungeon," Natalya said. "She’s been training with us for over a year.

"I said to Liv, ‘it’s so cool to see,' because training isn’t once every six months. Training is being consistent every single week, on days that you’re tired. You know, we know what it’s like to be exhausted.

"She will get off the plane and come and train with me and my husband and a few of the other Superstars that come in and train with us. It’s a very special, elite group that come in and hone their craft."

