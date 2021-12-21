Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wayne Rooney was a special player for Manchester United.

Rooney was one of the most talented youngsters in world football when United signed him from Everton for £30m in 2004.

He went on to establish himself as a club legend, making 559 appearances in his 13-year spell.

While Rooney had an abundance of natural talent, what made him so great was his burning desire to win.

The Englishman gave it his all whenever he stepped out on the pitch and did whatever it took to ensure he ended up on the winning side.

And that point is no better emphasised than his performance for United against West Brom back in 2011.

United travelled to the Hawthorns on New Year's Day knowing a win would take them above Man City and to the summit of the Premier League table.

Rooney was sensational on the day.

He opened the scoring in the first half before setting up Javier Hernandez's second.

But, with United clinging on to a 2-1 victory late in the second 45 minutes, Rooney was on the wrong end of a naughty challenge from Chris Brunt.

The Englishman fell to the ground in pain and United's physio indicated that he had to be replaced.

The only problem was that he could not be substituted because Sir Alex Ferguson had already used all three subs.

Rooney limped down the tunnel and it looked like his race was run.

But, with United clinging on to victory and down to 10-men, Rooney reappeared and took to the pitch once again.

One West Brom fan was in disbelief after seeing Rooney re-emerge from the tunnel.

Rooney was limping around the pitch but he was still doing everything he could to lead his side to victory.

A video of the moment has gone viral on Twitter almost 11 years on and you can view it below...

The 30-second clip just sums Rooney up.

He always put the team ahead of himself. Rooney was clearly in pain but he always did what was necessary to lead his side to victory.

United fans have been praising Rooney and you can view some reaction below...

Ferguson revealed in his post-match press conference that Rooney was expected to be out for a couple of week before coming on.

"Our doctor thought he’d be out for a couple of weeks but he came back on," said Ferguson after the game, per the Daily Mail. "He showed courage. I thought his performance was world class."

Rooney missed out against Stoke three days later before returning to action against Spurs 15 days after the injury.

They don't make footballers like Rooney any more, that's for sure.

