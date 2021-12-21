Star Trek Resurgence: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Creators Telltale Games announced Star Trek Resurgence at the 2021 Game Awards and we have all the latest details around its release date.

Telltale games are known for making great new stories around great franchises, like The Walking Dead, and no doubt Star Trek Resurgence will be another fantastic game from the developers.

The gaming community will be over the moon to hear that Spock, who is a fan favourite character from the franchise, is going to be involved in the game.

There are definitely a lot of expectations from Star Trek fans, and we hope the creators take the necessary time needed in order to make another great game.

What is the release date for Star Trek Resurgence?

The release date for Star Trek Resurgence was a question many were wondering as soon as this game got announced.

With it still in early development, the developers revealed that they do not currently have an official release date, but they did reveal that they are hoping to release the game at some point in 2022.

When a new game is announced, we typically see a preview trailer, and the one we saw for Star Trek Resurgence was fantastic.

This trailer shows that a 2022 release is definitely achievable, and we hope to see an official release date revealed in the next couple of months. When this release date is revealed, we will update this page as soon as we can.

Despite Spock in the game, the rumours suggest that for the time being, you will not be able to play as the famous character, instead you will play alongside him.

For now, a lot of the details are unknown, but we expect it to follow a typical Telltale Games mode which sees the choices the players make affect the story. This is very exciting and it will be very intriguing to see the many ways in which the story in this game could go.

We expect possible new features and other details to be revealed over the next few months as the developers begin to promote Star Trek: Resurgence a lot more.

