Conor McGregor is 'so irrelevant' he doesn't deserve to fight Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor has done nothing to deserve a fight with UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, his old rival Justin Gaethje has claimed.

The Notorious is currently licking his wounds following his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

However, McGregor recently claimed he will be 'billi-walking' his way straight into a 155lbs title fight upon his return, which is not expected to take place until the middle of next year at the earliest.

But Gaethje doesn't believe McGregor is deserving of such an opportunity, especially considering the last time he won a fight in the lightweight division was well over five years ago.

Speaking to TMZ, Gaethje said: “I’ll burn it all down. What do you mean?

“I'll f------ burn it down, that’s what I’d do. [McGregor] is so irrelevant. He has not won a fight since 2016 in the lightweight division.

"I’m ranked No. 1. I saw they updated the rankings. I’m No. 1 now. That feels pretty good.

"My whole life I’ve been working towards this. That is what’s next. If not, I’ll f------ burn it down.

"I’ll show up and start throwing dollies everywhere. I don’t know what the answer is.”

Former interim champion Gaethje insists McGregor should not be allowed to skip the queue ahead of the likes of Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev.

He continued: “I would absolutely not allow him to fight for the title.

“He did not win and go through the process. He’s not gonna s--- on everything that we – there’s too many. Beneil Dariush, Islam Makhachev, those are the guys that we fight.

"Not Conor McGregor. That’s not how this works. He’s becoming more and more irrelevant as time goes on.

"Pretty soon you won’t even be asking me these questions. It’s gonna be a beautiful f------ day.”

Thankfully for Gaethje, it seems like UFC president Dana White is also in agreement, as he revealed plans to pit Gaethje and Oliveira against one another in an intriguing clash of styles.

As for McGregor, the 33-year-old hasn't fought since his defeat to Poirier in July.

He's looking in great shape ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the octagon.

