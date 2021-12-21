Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On the most recent edition of his Sky Sports podcast, former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville named Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as the greatest full-back partnership in Premier League history.

Likening the pair to a couple of Brazilian legends, Neville hailed Alexander-Arnold and Robertson as a "joy" to watch.

"I don't think I've seen two full-backs play in the Premier League that are as good as these two [Alexander-Arnold and Robertson] as a pair. The way in which they combine on the pitch, the way they play the game, they're an absolute joy.

"You're mentioning them in the same breath as probably the two greatest full-backs I've ever seen, Roberto Carlos and Cafu," said Neville, per the Daily Mail.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to examine Neville's claim by ranking the top 10 full-back partnerships to ever grace the English top-flight.

Ranking the top 10 full-back partnerships in Premier League history

10. Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines (Everton)

It seems only right that this list is put together with success on the pitch as a key factor. These Toffees favourites, therefore, occupy the opening spot in the countdown.

Signing for the Merseyside club in 2007 and 2009 respectively, Baines and Coleman routinely thrilled fans at Goodison Park with their enterprising runs down either flank. Baines retired in 2020, but Coleman remains at the club today.

9. Gary Kelly and Ian Harte (Leeds United)

Gary Kelly and his nephew Ian Harte were key members of the Leeds side during the late 1990s and early 2000s - as the Whites looked to make their mark on the Premier League, as well as in Europe.

Right-back Kelly kept things tight at the back, while Harte had a wand of a left foot which was especially deadly in set-piece situations.

8. Kyle Walker & Danny Rose (Tottenham)

Although their careers have gone in very different directions since Walker and Rose formed a formidable partnership under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs. Finishing second to Chelsea in the 2016/17 season, the Tottenham pair both made it into the PFA Team of the Year on the back of their lung-busting forays forward, combined with a creditable defensive record.

Walker, though, would leave for Manchester City shortly after (winning the league on three occasions since). Rose, by contrast, has never come close to regaining the same form.

7. Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

These two should be competing for the same right-back spot under Pep Guardiola this season. However, their attacking qualities are such that the Spaniard has had a tough call on his hands.

With Cancelo slotting in at left-back, leaving Oleksandr Zinchenko struggling for game time, City have looked outstanding - and currently sit top of the Premier League. A recent pairing, but nonetheless an exceptional one.

6. Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy (Manchester City)

The full-back pairing as Manchester City snatched their first Premier League title in 44 years in the most dramatic fashion imaginable against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12 season. Zabaleta even grabbed the opening goal for City in an unforgettable 3-2 win at the Etihad.

Further success would follow two seasons later, as City again landed the trophy.

5. Lee Dixon & Nigel Winterburn (Arsenal)

Stalwarts of the Gunners' defence for more than 10 years, Dixon and Winterburn saved their crowning achievement together until the final stages of their time at Arsenal.

Together with centre-backs Tony Adams and Steve Bould, the duo were part of a defensive unit that was notoriously tough to play against - and they bagged numerous honours as a result.

Perhaps the most satisfying, though, was their Premier League triumph in 1997/98 - Arsene Wenger's first in charge of the club.

4. Branislav Ivanovic and Ashley Cole (Chelsea)

While Ivanovic might have been built like your typical centre-back, his partnership with Cole for the Blues between 2008 and 2014 yielded fantastic results.

Frequently popping up on the right flank with telling contributions, Ivanovic and Cole scooped up a Premier League title, three FA Cups, and the Champions League in their time together.

3. Lauren and Ashley Cole (Arsenal)

Quite possibly the best left-back to ever grace the Premier League, former England international Cole is one of only two individuals to appear twice in this countdown.

Together with Cameroonian right-back Lauren, Cole was part of the Arsenal 'invincibles' who went unbeaten throughout the entire 2003/04 as they claimed that year's Premier League trophy in spectacular fashion.

2. Gary Neville and Denis Irwin (Manchester United)

Winning no less than seven Premier League titles during their nine seasons as a tandem, Neville and Irwin claim the silver medal spot. There was little spectacular about their work as a duo, but their sheer level of success speaks for itself.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Neville's comparison of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson with Cafu and Roberto Carlos is high praise. However, it's tough to argue that it's not justified.

The duo are central to the way that Jurgen Klopp's side operates. Alexander-Arnold possesses sublime technique, with vision and passing range that is second to none.

This allows him to effectively link-up with Robertson on the left flank regularly, combining seamlessly to provide an attacking dimension to Liverpool's play that few opponents can match.

Although the Premier League has seen many quality full-back pairings down the years, the ruthless direct approach of the Red's first-choice partnership ranks as the most fearsome.

Already with a Premier League and Champions League triumph under their belts together, Liverpool supporters can look forward to watching Alexander-Arnold and Robertson charging forward for years to come.

At just 23 and 27 respectively, the pairing still have plenty of time to add to their haul of honours.

