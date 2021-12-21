Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona have fallen on hard times recently.

Barca were already on the downward trajectory before losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

And they've struggled massively after the legendary Argentine's departure.

Barca are currently eighth in La Liga having won just seven of their opening 17 games.

They are already 17 points behind fierce rivals Real Madrid, a deficit that already seems insurmountable.

Barca have also been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage for the first time since the 2000/01 season. They really are a mess.

On the back of their struggles, Wolves have released a video which includes Roman Saiss and Nelson Semedo speaking about Barca's misfortune.

Semedo turned out for Barca for three seasons - making 124 appearances - before joining Wolves in 2020.

But despite playing for the club for so long, even he had to agree with Saiss that Barca were finished.

"My friend, why are you talking about Barcelona? My friend, Barcelona is finished. Messi's going, everyone is gone from this club!" Saiss says.

Semedo then replies, perhaps reluctantly: "I know they are finished, but..."

Ouch. Barcelona really are getting mocked left, right and centre now, aren't they?!

Xavi has recently replaced Ronald Koeman as manager but he has a massive task to restore the club to former glories.

After all, Barca are over £1 billion in debt and lack the quality needed to compete at the top of the game on the pitch.

The saving grace for Barca is that they currently have a plethora of young talent, including Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Whether Barca become one of the very best sides in the world any time soon, though, remains to be seen.

