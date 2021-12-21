Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is beginning to get its cards into place for 2022, with "significant plans" reportedly in the works for AJ Styles and Omos next year.

It's around this time of year that we begin seeing reports of some of the plans WWE has for its top stars at WrestleMania, and that's exactly what we're seeing now.

WWE split up AJ Styles and Omos on Monday Night Raw last night, which many people thought would have happened later than it did.

Omos and AJ Styles will go one-on-one on next week's episode of WWE Raw, and there's a reason the big blowoff between the two has been moved forwards.

Reliable Twitter source WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has huge plans for both men in 2022, which is why they'll be getting their feud out of the way now.

The report explains that both men have "significant plans" in early 2022, likely to be centred around the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

This means that WWE wants to get the feud between Omos and Styles out of the way now, so they are free to mix it up with different people over the coming weeks and months.

As of right now, there is no word on what exactly WWE has planned for either man, but the report certainly makes it seem like the things WWE has in place are pretty big.

Since his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, fans have been fantasy booking a feud between Edge and AJ Styles.

Considering that AJ Styles is set to be free come April next year, with Edge also having nothing to do at WrestleMania as of yet, perhaps that's something that WWE will be looking to do.

As for Omos, it seems like WWE is ready to pull the trigger on really pushing the big man, and a feud with Bobby Lashley, potentially at WrestleMania, could be in his future.

