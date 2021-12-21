Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On December 12, the 2021 Formula One season was decided with a somewhat fitting controversial ending.

Max Verstappen was in an intense head-to-head battle with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with both drivers going into the Abu Dhabi finale on 369.5 points each.

The season itself was filled with drama and controversy between the two title rivals, so excitement within the F1 fanbase may have been at an all-time high over who would have the last laugh at the end of an astonishing year.

As the race progressed, it appeared that the decorated British driver may have had the race all but won, until two separate incidents involving Williams’ Nicholas Latifi and the Haas of Mick Schumacher caused the Safety Car to enter.

The controversy features when the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen were the only ones allowed to overtake, which could potentially hint at the authorities wanting to do what they could in that moment to stage a fight to the finish after an incredible season.

This gave the Red Bull man, who had fresher tyres, a clear run at his Mercedes rival despite being behind him for the majority of the race.

The Dutchman won with a hugely dramatic overtake in the final moment, and he’s now rewatched the epic conclusion, becoming very emotional in the process and fighting away the tears.

Speaking with Ziggo Sport, Verstappen rewatched his final lap victory.

He explains that he had a cramp from turn one, which apparently got worse as the race went on, particularly in the deciding moments.

He is asked whether he got this pain behind the Safety Car, to which he responds that he didn’t until the restart and was unsure whether this was down to his nerves at such an important time.

He watches the race finish and the focus moves to his celebrations.

Verstappen stresses the emotions of the moment he became world champion, but it isn’t until pictures of him and his father emerge that he can’t keep a dry eye.

He blissfully recalls the moment he called his mother, having her on the phone just an hour after he achieved his maiden world championship. This, along with thinking about his sister who had just become a new mother, led Max to tears.

It’s a moving interview for sure and there will likely be more occasions like this for Verstappen as his career advances.

