Call of Duty Mobile Season 12: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

Call of Duty Mobile Season 12 will be released soon and we have all the details you need to know ahead of this season going live.

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet, and COD Mobile sees the developers able to bring back content from fan favourite moments in former Call of Duty games.

What is great about a new season is the fact that they bring out new content including a battle pass, skins, weapons and maps.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 12 will follow a very festive season as season 11 is around Christmas, so it will be interesting to see what theme it follows.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile season 12:

Leaks

At this time, there are no leaks around the 12th season of Call of Duty Mobile, but when there is, we will provide all the updates right here.

Release Date

Season 11 was released on Friday 17th December 2021, and with seasons typically only a month apart, we expect to see season 12 released on Monday 17th January 2021.

Trailer

The developers of Call of Duty Mobile always release a trailer showing glimpses of all the new content coming to the game in the season; however, this trailer has not been released yet.

When the trailer is released, we will show you here.

Test Server

COD Mobile do test servers to make sure their new seasons are perfect when they come out. They also reveal some of the content coming to the season early and when they do we will reveal all right here.

It is exciting that they do this as the gaming community can give their opinions before the season comes out.

Battle Pass

Players will be happy to hear that when a new season comes out, it brings about a new battle pass.

This battle pass is 100 tiers of unlockable content for players to use which includes characters, weapons and cosmetics.

Patch Notes

When a new season comes out, there are a lot of updates, and the developers release patch notes to tell the gaming community about what is in these updates.

These patch notes do not get revealed until the season goes live, so we have to wait for quite a while to find out what they entail.

When Call of Duty Mobile does release the Season 12 Patch Notes, we will reveal all right here as soon as possible.

