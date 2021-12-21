Rumbleverse: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rumbleverse is a free-to-play 40 person ‘Brawler’ Royale game that hopes to become one of the biggest titles in the multiplayer royale genre, but what is the release date of the new game?

Players will create a unique citizen in ‘Grapital City,’ and then get to customise their character with unique items and power-ups.

The Royale genre is arguably the biggest in gaming when you look at the success of Apex Legends, Fortnite et al, but Rumbleverse is looking to take that winning formula and apply it to a non-FPS genre of game, much like Knockout City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date for Rumbleverse and when fans will be able to get battling in Grapital City.

Read More: Rumbleverse: Release Date, Early Access, Platforms, System Requirements and Everything You Need to Know

Rumbleverse Release Date

Rumbleverse will officially be released on Tuesday 15th February 2022, with the limited Early Access for the game being available as of Tuesday 8th February 2022.

The game’s developers, Iron Galaxy Studios, give the following information with regards to Early Access:

“Early Access Beta. The Early Access Beta is a limited play event, which affords invited players an opportunity to play the game ahead of the official release date.

“Early Access begins on February 8th, 2022. Sign up now for your chance to be selected to play the full game at Rumbleverse.com.

“Players can also sign up for and receive guaranteed access to the Early Access Beta by purchasing the Early Access Pack on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, or the Epic Games Store.”

The aforementioned Early Access Pack will contain the following:

“Be the first guaranteed entry into the Early Access Beta and become Grapital City's ultimate sensei.

This Karategi is worn by the city's most notorious dojo masters! Chop through the noise by mixing and matching your favourite outfits.

Includes:

Guaranteed Entry into the Early Access Beta

Three (3) Karategi Jackets

Three (3) Karategi Trousers

Three (3) Karategi Gloves

Three (3) Karategi Shoes

2000 Brawlla Bills

Brawlla Bills are in-game currency that can be spent in Rumbleverse.

You can purchase new cosmetic items like Full Outfits, Hair Styles, Accessories, Masks, and Emotes!”

Once released, the game will be available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Microsoft Windows) and Xbox Series X|S. There is currently no indication that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News