Aston Villa transfer news: 6 ft 7 beast part of Steven Gerrard plan

Genk striker Paul Onuachu will give Aston Villa a presence in both penalty areas, says journalist Luke Hatfield.

The 27-year-old stands at an incredible 6 ft 7 and is currently being linked with multiple Premier League clubs, including Villa.

What is the latest news involving Onuachu?

According to Jeunes Footeux, Villa are interested in signing Onuachu as they look to bolster their attack.

The report claims that Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants to sign another centre-forward to compete with Ollie Watkins, who has scored five goals in 15 league appearances this season.

The Villans, though, face competition from both West Ham and Everton, claims Jeunes Footeux.

West Ham have already seen Onuachu up close and personal, with the Nigeria international coming up against them twice in the Europa League this term. It was an unsuccessful audition, as he was unable to score in either of those two games, but that does not seem to have put the Hammers off.

What has Hatfield said about Onuachu?

If Villa really do want Onuachu, it looks like they are going to have to go up against West Ham and Everton for his signature.

But for Hatfield, it could be worth it, with the journalist telling GIVEMESPORT that a player of the Genk star's size will no doubt bring a real presence to the Villans' in both boxes.

"Yeah, I mean, any player of that stature certainly does that [brings a presence to both penalty areas]," Hatfield said to GMS.

Are Villa in desperate need of a new striker?

After a slow start to the season, where he scored just two goals in nine league outings, Watkins has really come to life under Gerrard.

The England international netted in the Liverpool legend's first match in charge versus Brighton before registering against Manchester City and Norwich City.

Ultimately, in Watkins, who scored 16 goals in all competitions last season, Villa clearly have a capable No.9.

They also, of course, signed Danny Ings from Southampton during the summer. The 29-year-old has had some trouble with injury this term, but when he is fit, he obviously brings goals to the table.

Gerrard will be hoping that Ings can soon recapture the consistency and form he showed during the 2019/20 campaign, where the Englishman found the back of the net on 25 occasions.

Taking all of that into account, you probably would not say Villa are in dire need of a new No.9, though Gerrard will have to keep an eye on Ings' fitness.

