Aston Villa Quiz: 10 questions on Villa Park - Can you score full marks?

Villa Park is the home of Aston Villa Football Club and a stadium that has played host to several FA Cup semi-finals over the years, as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1999.

At international level, meanwhile, Villa Park hosted games at both the World Cup in 1966 and the European Championships in 1996.

The Villa faithful packed the park for a game in 1946, as over 76,000 fans attended a league fixture, which remains a record attendance for the club.

Now an all-seater stadium, Villa Park is currently the eighth largest ground in the English Premier League.

With Villa having almost exclusively played top-flight football throughout the years, there have been plenty of star players who have graced the hallowed turf at the Birmingham-based ground.

But how well do you know Villa Park? Take a go at our quiz and see if you really are an expert on the Villans' home ground.

1 of 10 What year did Villa Park become the club's home? 1877 1887 1897 1907

