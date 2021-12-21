Newcastle transfer news: Spending claim emerges as Magpies target 106-goal duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge expects Newcastle United to spend next month as the Magpies continue to be linked with a host of players.

There is money to spend following the recent takeover by PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, and moves for the likes of Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko are now reportedly being lined up.

Who have Newcastle been linked with recently?

According to The Sun, Newcastle want to sign Martial on loan in a deal that could cost £6m as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his forward options.

The same report states that the Tyneside club are also interested in Dzeko despite the 35-year-old having only joined Inter during the summer.

Both players would obviously bring loads of Premier League experience to St James' Park, with Martial racking up 174 appearances in the competition since joining Manchester United back in 2015, while Dzeko played 130 times in the English top flight during his time with Manchester City.

Enter Giveaway

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international scored 50 league goals in total for the Citizens, while Martial currently has 56 for the Red Devils.

What has Bridge said about Newcastle?

Following that recent takeover, Bridge thinks it is obvious that Newcastle are going to spend in January when the transfer window opens.

The Sky Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "We know Newcastle are going to spend. That's obvious."

Is Eddie Howe the right choice for Newcastle? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

Do Newcastle need another forward?

Without a shadow of a doubt, Newcastle need to bring in at least one forward next month if they are to have any chance of survival.

Given how the team have performed this season, Callum Wilson has done a decent job leading the line. The Englishman has scored six goals in 14 league outings, with one of those goals giving his side their first win of the campaign, a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Burnley.

However, Wilson has had his injury problems since joining the club, something Howe will be aware of.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

The Newcastle boss does have alternatives in Joelinton and Dwight Gayle, but the former does not have the best of goal records, while the latter has been linked with a move away from St James' Park. Furthermore, the Premier League outfit could really do with the addition of a new striker.

A No.9 of the calibre of Martial or Dzeko would be a dream, but it is hard to imagine either wanting to swap their respective clubs - European powerhouses - for Newcastle and a relegation battle. Should that not be the case, though, then survival certainly looks possible for Howe and his men.

News Now - Sport News