Rumbleverse Season 1: Start Date, Battle Pass, Microtransactions, Crossplay and Everything You Need to Know

Rumbleverse is set to officially begin with Season 1, giving players the opportunity to get fully immersed in the world of Grapital City.

The game will be a free-to-play Brawler Royale, taking a lot of elements of other massively popular royale games and bringing them to a beat 'em up style of game.

Iron Galaxy Studios has already confirmed a ton of information regarding the first season of the game, with fans already getting excited to get into the action.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rumbleverse Season 1:

Start Date

As confirmed by Iron Galaxy Studios, Season 1 of Rumbleverse will begin on Tuesday 15th February, a week after the start of Early Access.

Battle Pass

There is currently no information that has been made public regarding what will be part of the battle pass for Season 1. However, Iron Galaxy has confirmed that the game will include a battle pass for seasons going forward.

They said: “Rumbleverse will have a Battle Pass when Season One starts on February 15.”

We will update this page with all of the information regarding the Rumbleverse Season 1 Battle Pass as and when Iron Galaxy Studios confirm what will be included!

Microtransactions

Iron Galaxy has also confirmed that there will be microtransactions in Rumbleverse, much like other games in the royale genre.

They said: “Rumbleverse will have an in-game store when Early Access starts on February 8th. This allows players to purchase cosmetics to customize their character.”

We will update this page with all of the information regarding the microtransactions available in the game as and when Iron Galaxy Studios confirm what will be in the store!

Crossplay

The developers have also confirmed that there will be crossplay for the game, meaning that players on different consoles will be able to compete against each other.

They said: “Yes, you can party up with friends across all supported platforms with your progress saved.”

Iron Galaxy also noted that players will not need Gamepass/Xbox or PS+/PlayStation subscription to play the game online.

They said: “No, you don’t need a console subscription to play.”

