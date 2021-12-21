Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain were the envy of the footballing world back in the summer.

The Ligue 1 outfit bolstered their squad with some of the biggest names in the game, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With those superstars joining the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos, many predicted PSG to brush aside all challengers with ease in 2021/22.

That hasn't been the case, though.

Yes, PSG are comfortably clear at the top of the Ligue 1, but the performances under Mauricio Pochettino this season have been sub-par for the most part and they were condemned to second-place in their Champions League group by Manchester City.

And as well as flattering to deceive on the pitch, the Parisian outfit have some serious issues going on behind-the-scenes, ones which have been laid bare by L'Equipe, per Marca.

In a report published on Tuesday, the French publication revealed a number of elements that have contributed to what sounds like a broken dressing room.

Let's take a look at them...

Donnarumma vs Keylor Navas

Signing a world-class goalkeeper while one was already present at the club was never really going to work for both parties.

Both Navas and Donnarumma have been rotated heavily during the season thus far, something the latter's entourage is far from happy about - which they've made clear by publicly calling out Pochettino on the matter.

Mbappe's renewal

Mbappe's current deal at the club expires in the summer and the divide between the French players and South American players is hampering PSG's chances of getting him to renew.

The lack of stability in the dressing room is seriously impacting the 23-year-old superstar and it seems his exit is now more likely than ever.

Neymar's attitude

Neymar's attitude has been questioned at the club for some time now and it's believed that the Brazilian superstar is not entirely comfortable with his new role following the aforementioned lavish summer of spending.

He also didn't turn up to a mandatory signing ceremony with some of the club's sponsors, actions which nearly prompted the PSG hierarchy to severely punish the most expensive footballer in history.

The partying issue

In L'Equipe's report, it's claimed that two unnamed South American players turned up to training in poor condition after a night of partying and they refused to start work without first getting approval from coaching staff.

And then after Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or, the former Barcelona man arranged a party at a select club in Paris which was attended by several teammates.

The next day, both Messi and Leandro Paredes missed training because of gastroenteritis symptoms and the lack of an authoritative response to the matter by the management team infuriated certain members of the PSG squad.

The Maurco Icardi/Wanda Nara saga

Back in October, PSG allowed Icardi to take three days off to save his marriage after Nara requested for a divorce.

That decision from the club didn't go down well at all with the players and it only increased the growing unrest behind-the-scenes.

It certainly doesn't sound like it's all fun and games at PSG this season, does it?

