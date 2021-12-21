PUBG New State Update: Release Date, Patch Notes and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PUBG New State has an upcoming update on the way and we have all the details you need to know ahead of it going live.

PUBG New State tends to do updates quite frequently and the gaming community and they bring about general bug fixes, as well as some weapon balances.

The mobile game is part of the great PUBG battle royale franchise and since its recent release in November 2021, it has been a huge success.

PUBG New State is competing with a lot of new mobile battle royale games like Apex Legends Mobile, but it is doing a great job.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming PUBG New State update:

Release Date

For this bigger update, we expect that it will go live on Tuesday 11th January 2021.

This is due to the fact that christmas related cosmetics are available in the game in crates until this date.

When these items need to be taken out, there should be some non related christmas content added, so we are hopeful that this is when the next big update will go live.

Patch Notes

PUBG New State will be releasing patch notes with the new update for fans to see all that they have changed in the game.

Sadly for now, we do not have the patch notes for this upcoming update. This is due to the fact that they will only be released close to the patch being released.

They could go live on Monday 10th January 2021, so keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

The updates for PUBG New State can either be quite small hot fixes, or quite big ones which sort out a lot of issues or bring new content to the game.

What is very good about the developers of this game is the fact that they are constantly communicating with the PUBG New State fan base and also letting them know about the known issues that they will be fixing in the future.

As we wait for this upcoming update, there is a lot of Christmas content for the gaming community to enjoy, so make sure you jump on the game over this festive period.

