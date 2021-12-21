West Ham transfer news: Irons deal for £150m superstar 'not a pipe dream'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke insists West Ham United are not living a pipe dream by targeting Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

Hammers boss David Moyes will get the opportunity to add reinforcements to his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Hazard?

According to Spanish media outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is desperate to get Hazard off the La Liga giants' books but has chosen to reject West Ham's offer of £21million.

The report suggests Perez is not willing to sanction a sale for less than £43million, meaning the Hammers would have to more than double their initial proposal if they want to welcome Hazard to the London Stadium.

That would still see the Bernabeu-based club make a huge loss after forking out a fee that could exceed £150million to prise Hazard away from Chelsea two years ago.

West Ham are not the only club interested in sealing Hazard's return to the Premier League as Everton are also thought to be keen.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been sounded out over a potential switch next month as well.

Enter Giveaway

Fitness issues and injury problems have restricted Hazard to less than 60 appearances since completing his move to Real Madrid.

His hopes of securing a significant amount of game-time took another hit when, two months ago, head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted to preferring other options at his disposal.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Hazard?

O'Rourke believes West Ham's hopes of securing Hazard's return to London are not far-fetched.

The journalist feels the 30-year-old being on the Hammers' shortlist demonstrates how far the club has come under Moyes, with them currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't say it's a pipe dream.

"It just shows where West Ham are right now and that they're trying to sign some of the best players in Europe."

Chelsea draw a BLANK vs Wolves! Full reaction on The Football Terrace!

Why are West Ham interested in Hazard?

Hazard is available for just a fraction of the £135million he was worth just two years ago, so there is the distinct possibility that West Ham could secure his services for a bargain fee.

Despite his struggles in Spain, he enjoyed huge amounts of success during his 352-match spell on Chelsea's books.

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

During that stint, Hazard found the back of the net 110 times and won a huge amount of silverware, including the Premier League and Europa League crowns twice apiece.

The winger has also shown his class on the international stage, representing Belgium on 116 occasions and racking up 68 goal involvements in the process.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News