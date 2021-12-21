Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has opened up on how the vile ‘sl*t shaming’ she’s experienced from online trolls.

The 28-year-old turned professional in 2015 but failed to secure a card to play on the LPGA circuit and retired a year later.

Now, Spiranac is a podcaster and influencer, who boasts more than three million followers on Instagram.

But, while part of her job involves posting pictures on social media, Spirananc revealed that her photos sometimes generate a negative reaction online.

Speaking on the Stripe Show Podcast, the influencer said: “As you can see, I don’t mind being sexy. I love my body and it’s just a part of who I am.

“I think a lot of people were upset by that, especially in golf, because it is so conservative.

“And if you don’t even wear a collar, people are like, ‘She’s a stripper! She’s doing porn!’

“And I’m like, ‘I’m wearing a f***ing turtleneck. What are you talking about?’

“Even in junior golf, I was always getting in trouble on the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association tour) because my skirts were too short.

“It wasn’t something that I was like, ‘I want to make money and this is how I’m going to do it. I’m going to over-sexualise myself’.

“I have just always kind of dressed more on the provocative side. It’s just, again ... part of who I am and I’m very comfortable with that.”

Spiranac has been subject to controversy throughout her career. Back in 2016, she appeared on the cover of Golf Digest, having missed the cut at her then-only professional event. This raised the question of what she had accomplished to warrant being on the cover.

ESPN sports commentator Sarah Spain said the only reason Spiranac was chosen was because of her appearance and the clothes she wore.

However, the now podcast host has not let these comments get her down and has spoken out against the LPGA’s strict dress code which now restricts short skirts, necklines and leggings.

Spirinac is also an ambassador for Cybersmile, a non-profit organisation that provides global support and educational programs to help combat cyber-bullying.

