Chelsea fans will never forget the 2021 Champions League final.

The Blues came face-to-face with domestic rival Manchester City out in Porto and managed to win the biggest trophy in club football for only the second time in their history.

A first half goal from Kai Havertz was enough to condemn Pep Guardiola and the Citizens to yet more Champions league heartbreak.

The match itself was a thoroughly entertaining one and Chelsea were certainly deserving of their famous victory.

They always looked a threat when they went forward and City just couldn't find a way to breach their opponent's stubborn defence.

Every defensive-minded player for Chelsea that day was at the very top of their game, particularly Antonio Rudiger, whose career has been revived by Thomas Tuchel.

And as well as turning in a world-class display, the former AS Roma centre-back fell victim to some of the most iconic s***housery from a referee ever witnessed on a football pitch.

After a collision with Kevin De Bruyne, which resulted in the City playmaker having to be substituted with a nasty head injury, Rudiger was cautioned by Mateu Lahoz.

But the manner in which the referee brandished the yellow card was both unique and magnificent.

You'll see what we mean after watching the video below...

Video: Rudiger being yellow carded by Lahoz in 2021 Champions League final

In one swift movement, Lahoz helped Rudiger to his feet and held a yellow card in the air, which left Rudiger looking rather puzzled.

Don't worry, Antonio, we'd have reacted in the exact same manner, but may have also applauded Lahoz's hilarious actions shortly after.

Chelsea and Rudiger will continue their mission to retain the Champions league in February, when they will do battle with French champions Lille over two legs for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

